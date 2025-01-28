Flying Fijians and Wallabies clash in Newcastle

The Flying Fijians have now been confirmed to take on the Wallabies in Newcastle on July 6.

This will be the Wallabies only hit-out before the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour.

It will be the first time the two sides meet after Fiji shocked Australia 22-15 in Saint Etienne at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt says it will be great to get their squad together and to have a genuine test match prior to the British and Irish Lions series.

In a statement, Schmidt adds Fiji was just six points shy of beating England in the quarterfinal at the last World Cup in France.

He says Fiji beat Wales in Cardiff last November and bring a physicality and flair that makes them entertaining to watch and tough to beat.

The game will be a day after the Lions face the Waratahs on their tour of Australia.