Fijiana XV set to face Wallaroos this weekend

The Fijiana XV is set to face the Wallaroos this weekend. [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Head coach Mosese Rauluni says the team has been undergoing rigorous training over the past few weeks.

He adds that the players have been responding well to the training, creating a positive atmosphere in the camp.

“This week has been about getting sharp and being accurate. It’s going to be a tough match, especially since we’re playing away. The conditions will be different; it’s going to be colder in Australia, and we need to be on our game.”

Rauluni notes that the players have significantly improved their playing style and is confident they will perform well.

The Vodafone Fijiana XV side will face the Wallaroos in Sydney this Saturday at 6:45 PM.