Fijiana run rampant over Tonga

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana XVs ran rampant in their opening Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship match in Brisbane, thumping Tonga 48-3.

Tonga were first on the scoreboard with a successful penalty kick in the 10th minute, but from then on, it was one-way traffic.

Openside flanker Sulita Waisega and outside centre Vani Arei bagged two tries each in a dominant display of attacking flair by the Mosese Rauluni-coached side.

The Fijiana’s other tries came from Vika Matarugu, Adita Miliana, Atelaite Buna and Litia Marama.

Fiji could have scored more tries but were let down by handling errors and strong defense by the Tongans.

The Fijiana will take on Papua New Guinea in their second match next Wednesday at 7:30pm.