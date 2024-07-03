Fijiana excited for Wallaroos clash

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fijiana 15’s coach Mosese Rauluni says that despite a long season, the players are excited for this weekend’s Test against the Wallaroos.

The squad has worked hard over the past few days to ensure they are in top shape to face the hosts.

Rauluni also looks forward to the return of seasoned players Karalaini Naisewa and Bitila Tawake.

“It’s been a long season already for some of these girls and I’m looking forward to this match and also looking forward to Bitila and Kara coming back as they add a lot of leadership back into the group and it would be good to see them play again.”

He adds that they are hoping for a great turnout by the Fijian community in Sydney to cheer them on to victory.

Rauluni says the supporters there always bring out the best in the players.

The Vodafone Fijiana and the Wallaroos will meet at 6.45pm on Saturday at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.