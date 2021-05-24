Fijiana 7s wins seventh place play-off

Fijiana finished in seventh place in the Langford 7s tournament.

The national women’s 7s side defeated Spain 26-7 in the seventh place play-off.

Alowesi Nakoci and Raijieli Daveua scored in the first half seeing Fijiana lead 14-0 at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

Spain immediately pulled one back with a try to Lea Ducher just over a minute of play into the second half.

Reapi Uluinasau who has been scoring in all of Fijiana’s matches in the tournament bagged another to extend Fiji’s lead.

The Nadroga lass currently tops the DHL Impact player statistics with 10 tackles, seven breaks, seven offloads and 21 carries.

Speedster Nakoci sealed it for Fijiana with a try in the dying seconds.