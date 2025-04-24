Fijiana 15s players join camp for Wallaroos Test

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s team is currently in camp in Sigatoka, preparing for their upcoming test match against the Wallaroos.

Fiji Rugby Women’s High-Performance Manager Alana Thomas stated that the 38-member extended squad includes returning players who have recovered from long-term injuries.

The squad for this test campaign against the Wallaroos includes players selected from, Super W, and also players from overseas.

Thomas says that the majority of the players are in camp, with a couple who had injuries joining them recently.

They are currently preparing in Sigatoka this week before moving to Suva over the weekend, where the final squad will be decided for the Test.

Fans can look forward to two exciting rugby matches next weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play the Reds at 2.05pm, followed by the Fijiana 15s taking on the Wallaroos at 5pm.

