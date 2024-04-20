Fiji Warriors end Pacific Challenge on a high

[Source: Oceania Rugby / Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fiji Warriors have finished their 2024 World Rugby Pacific Challenge campaign in style with a 43-18 victory over Manuma Samoa in Apia.

It was a tight contest in the first spell with the John Muller-led side just managing to hold a slender 26-13 lead over the hosts at halftime.

The Warriors then took charge after the breather to pile on more points and close out the competition in emphatic fashion.

Meanwhile, Japan XV were crowned the new Pacific Challenge winners after earlier defeating Tonga A 65-15.