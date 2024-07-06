Fiji U20 to come back better

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fijian Under 20 captain Nalani May says they are ready to make a statement after two disappointing losses in the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in Cape Town, South Africa.

He admits they failed to execute their game plan in the first two games and believes they need to brush up on the basics.

Nalani adds they look forward to performing better and proving a point.

“I think it comes down to our core skills, just basic catching and passing and I think that’s part of why we did not execute we had a clean sheet.”

He says the team is willing to right some wrongs in their next game and looks forward to an improved performance from his team.

The Sportsworld Fijian U20 will meet Argentina next on Wednesday at 12am.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.