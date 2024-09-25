Fiji Schoolboys boosted by experienced players

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Under 18 rugby team is counting on three standout players to lead them into their much-anticipated match against the Australian Schoolboys this Saturday.

QVS duo Anare Tabakaucoro, Isoa Koroinawai and Cuvu College fullback Josaia Ralulu bring vital experience, having recently represented Fiji at higher levels of competition.

Head coach Peniona Ranitu shared the team’s progress, highlighting key players who have been through Fiji’s High-Performance Unit.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have some boys who have been through the high-performance unit. Two of our players are part of the Fiji Warriors team that played recently—our soon-to-be captain Anare and number six, Isoa.”

Ranitu emphasizes the team’s versatility, with strong combinations between the forwards and backs, and praised the mobility of the forwards.

The Fiji Schoolboys will play their first match against the Australian schoolboys at 6pm this Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the game on FBC Sports.