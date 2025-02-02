Fiji Rugby grapples with power struggles

The Fiji Rakavi Football Union’s newly elected board, led by Chair John Sanday, is facing significant delays in taking control of operations despite being appointed in November.

Sanday explained that, under the Articles of Association, the board was supposed to assume decision-making powers immediately after election, but control remains with the trustees.

When asked if this is affecting the selection for the national women’s team coaches, Sanday strongly affirms.

“To an extent, yes. That has been an issue. Several weeks back we had a full strategy session, a mud-backing session, where we appointed our sub-committees that govern all these aspects of Fiji rugby.”

The delays have also hindered the implementation of strategic plans aimed at advancing Fiji rugby.

“The sooner we get those powers, the sooner we can bring more structure and start implementing what we’ve been working on.”

Sanday adds the board has engaged legal advisors to address the situation and is working closely with the trustees.

In the meantime, sub-committees have been established to handle critical aspects of Fiji rugby, but bottlenecks in communication have disrupted progress.

Despite the challenges, Sanday remains optimistic that once full control is achieved, the board will be able to drive both the game and its commercial aspects forward.