Fiji Police hosts Sukuna Bowl dedication service

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force came together today for a dedication service at the Suva Civic Center, marking the start of the 2024 Ratu Sukuna Tournament and preparations for the festive season.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew emphasized the importance of the service as a time for the policing community to unite and seek divine guidance for the significant events approaching in the coming weeks.

He noted that while the goal is to excel in the 2024 Ratu Sukuna campaign, it is equally important to ensure that operations during the festive season promote safety and well-being for everyone.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Acting Commissioner extended his best wishes to all participating teams and expressed gratitude for the support and sacrifices made by their families.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The tournament kicks off on Tuesday with boxing competitions, while the main rugby match will feature the Shop & Save Police Blues facing off against the Republic of Fiji Military Forces on Saturday at the HFC Stadium in Suva.