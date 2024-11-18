Fiji Men’s 7s gain key insights at Mataso Sevens

Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau says the participation in the Mataso Sevens tournament was vital for his team as it was used as a preparation ground for the upcoming Dubai 7s.

He says, that competing in a local setting allowed the team to test their strengths and identify areas for improvement, with one squad winning the tournament while the Fiji White side exited in the semi-finals.

Kolinisau expressed satisfaction with the mental toughness shown by the players, despite some setbacks.

“We learned a lot in this tournament. It was our first hit-out together, and I’m happy with how the boys handled themselves, especially when tested.”

Kolinisau says the side is working on their discipline, and consistency, and improving both their defense and kick-offs as they prepare to compete in Dubai later this month.

The Fiji Men’s Sevens side departed our shores yesterday for Dubai.