Fiji chases history in Dublin

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne believes he has named the best available side to tackle Ireland in Dublin tomorrow morning.

Even without Semi Radradra, Byrne is optimistic Ponipate Loganimasi will step up as he has done it a few times now.

Fiji will be full of confidence after beating England, Australia and Wales over the last 15 months.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Byrne says the team is all set for Ireland.

“I think with Semi(Radradra) dropping out it has given an opportunity to young Ponipate Loganimasi so I think that there’s not a lot of change there, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia hasn’t pulled up well after the Spain game so young Setareki(Turagacoke) has trained really well and we’re excited by him as well.”

Ireland welcomes Fiji to Dublin looking to build on last weekend’s narrow Autumn Nations Series win over Argentina.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

That victory against the Pumas was far from convincing and Coach Andy Farrell will expect a more consistent performance tomorrow.

By Farrell’s standards, he has made seven changes to his side as well as two positional switches.

This is the sixth-ever meeting between the teams with Ireland winning all previous encounters, averaging over 40 points per game.

However, Fiji almost pulled off a huge shock in 2017, losing 23-20, while the score was 35-17 when the teams last met in 2022.

The Pacific Islanders are ranked ninth in the world, while Ireland is currently second.

Ireland hosts Fiji tomorrow at 3:10am.