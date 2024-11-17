Fiji beats Spain, debut try for Turagacoke

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Debutant Setareki Turagacoke scored a try for the Flying Fijians in their 33-19 win over Spain.

The 18-year-old former Lelean Memorial School student from Dakuinuku village in Tailevu who plays for French Top 14 club Stade Francais was called in to replace Temo Mayanavanua.

Spain was leading 19-7 with 20 minutes remaining before the Fijians ran in four unanswered tries to Sireli Maqala, Sam Matavesi, captain Waisea Nayacalevu and Turagacoke.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji had two Matavesi tries canceled by the Television Match Official for obstruction in the first half.

Simione Kuruvoli was sent off for tapping the ball over his tryline instead of kicking it out and Spain was awarded a penalty try as a result.

Ponipate Loganimasi showed his sevens skills with a kick and chase before putting the ball down on the tryline which was converted by Caleb Muntz.

The hosts were reduced to 13 men later with two players in the sin-bin, however, Fiji failed to capitalize as Spain led 10-7 at the break.

Fiji plays Ireland next weekend while Spain takes on USA.