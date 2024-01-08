Fiji 7s a work in progress: Gollings

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side is not a finished model and is in the process of rebuilding as the World Sevens Series season progresses.

Coach Ben Gollings says losing players to the Fijian Drua and overseas club is part and parcel of a healthy cycle and the team will make do with those in the squad who continue to put their hands up for selection every day in training.

“Before local rugby would have been close to the World Series, its quite a big gap so you need that time to develop and you’re seeing players that we brought in last season who played through last season really starting to perform now this season because they have had that time to develop and I mean not just in terms of game time and experience but it’s the physical development both off the field as well.”

Gollings says he is impressed with the efforts shown by the players in training throughout the past week, vying to be included in his final squad for the upcoming Perth 7s.

The former England skipper says the Perth 7s will be a one off tournament, meaning all the teams will be vying for the gold with guns blazing so his side has at least two weeks to perfect their combination.