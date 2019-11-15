Fifteens switch not new for Fiji 7s star Derenalagi

The transition from sevens to 15s has not been that difficult for Fiji 7s rep Meli Derenalagi.

The 21-year-old will make his debut for the Ram Sami Suva side in their match against Lautoka tomorrow at Churchill Park. Derenalagi has been playing for Navy in the Suva club competition.

Training with senior players like Isireli Ledua, Manasa Saulo and John Stewart has broaden Derenalagi’s knowledge in rugby. Derenalagi says this will be an opportunity to showcase his talent in fifteen.

“For me it is a great opportunity to get into 15s, thanks to the coaches and management of Suva Rugby Union for having the trust in me to don the blue jersey in me and make my debut.”

Round six of the Skipper Cup starts today with Nadi hosting Namosi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Tomorrow, Suva will play Lautoka at Churchill Park while Naitasiri meet Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Nadroga host Yasawa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka. All matches will kick-off at 3pm.

You can watch the Tailevu and Naitasiri match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Live commentary of the match will be aired on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.