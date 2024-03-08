FBC 2 to air Kaiviti Silktails matches

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails matches in the Jersey Flegg Cup will be broadcast live and exclusively on FBC 2 channel.

Chair Petero Civoniceva says this broadcasting deal is a huge win for the semi-professional club and a major boost for rugby league in the country.

He mentions that this opportunity will allow the club’s players to showcase their talents on television across the Pacific.

Speaking to NRL, he expressed deep appreciation to all the key stakeholders who contributed to making this deal possible.

After three seasons in the Ron Massey Cup competition, the Silktails are transitioning to the Jersey Flegg Cup this year to focus on player development.

Starting with this Saturday’s match against Wests Tigers at Lidcombe Oval, all Silktails’ home and away games will be broadcast on Free-to-Air channels across the Pacific, bringing more rugby league content to the region.

The Silktails will face West Tigers at 3pm, and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC 2 channel.