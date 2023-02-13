England secure first win of Borthwick era

It may not have been the flashiest of displays by England but they get the job done. The Steve Borthwick era has its first win and they avoided their first ever loss to Italy.

Positives from the match come from individual players, particularly in Jack Willis, Ollie Lawrence and Ollie Chessum. The midfield also functioned better.

From an Italian perspective, the gap between the two sides is closing. Some thought they were on for a famous comeback at Twickenham with their young attack paving the way for a bright future for Italian rugby.