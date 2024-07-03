England ready to battle Baby Flying Fijians

Action from the Fiji vs South Africa under 20 clash [Source: World Rugby]

The England Under-20 side has a clear idea of what to expect from our national team this week.

England captain Finn Carnduff says they are aware that the Baby Flying Fijians prefer a sleek passing game.

He emphasized that regardless of what the Fijians bring, the England side will come out stronger.

“The Fijian side, you know, you can’t accept that kind of thing. We know that they like to throw the ball around, but we will also have a strong pack to deal with it”.

He mentioned that they will be reviewing their own performance as well as SportsWorld Fiji’s ahead of their game this Friday at 2:30 am.

England won their first pool game, defeating Argentina 40-21, while our national team faced a setback, losing to South Africa.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports and other matches on FBC 2 Channel.