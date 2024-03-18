Drua Women wary of in-form Tahs

The Fijian Drua Women players with fans after their match against the Reds [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women have their work cut out for them ahead of their first Super W home game this season on Saturday.

Coach Mosese Rauluni says he is impressed by his team’s resilience and determination in their 32-21 defeat of the Reds last week.

The former Flying Fijians captain says while it was a great start to the Super W title defence, the players need to maintain consistency throughout the 80 minutes against an in-form New South Wales Waratahs side.

Article continues after advertisement

“They fought until the end. But I thought we missed a lot of opportunities out there to score more points, but I’m happy to come away with the win and we will build on this and get better and better. Probably the big thing we have to do is look at our field position, where we play and play that game right and get our kickers kick it downfield.”

The Fijian Drua Women host the Waratahs in a double header at 3:35pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Prior to this, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua take on the Waratahs men’s side at 1:05pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.