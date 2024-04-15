Drua Women to right some wrongs

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s coach Mosese Rauluni says they do not want to be taught another lesson when they take on the Western Force in the semi-final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this weekend.

The reigning Super W champs have a very important week with hopes still alive of defending their title.

Rauluni says it was a humbling experience to be schooled by table bottom dwellers over the weekend and while learnt a lesson or two it was still a disappointment.

“This is a good reminder the game that we just played against the Melbourne Rebels, you know they were at the bottom but they came out and performed really well so we don’t want to be taught that lesson again against Western Force, we have to really be on song and stay committed to the job and game plan.”

He adds that this week history will be made when they run out for the competitions’ semi-final for the first time.

The side are banking on home crowd to turn up in numbers and show support in full force.

They will face the Western Force at 4.35pm on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.