Drua Women steal it at the death

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women snatched a dramatic last-minute victory over the Brumbies Women, winning 21-15 in a thrilling Super W clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Trailing for most of the match, the Drua mounted a sensational comeback in the dying moments, with Sereima Nabuli scoring a crucial try in the 81st minute before Luisa Tisolo sealed the win with a successful conversion.

The Brumbies had led 15-14 heading into the final minutes, thanks to a penalty from Faith Moleka, but the Drua refused to back down.

Earlier, tries from Vitalina Naikore and Vika Matarugu kept them in the contest, while the Brumbies responded through Samantha Palu and a solid kicking performance from Emily Ryan.

Despite a slow start, the Drua turned up the intensity in the second half, using their trademark attacking flair and physicality to wear down the Brumbies.

