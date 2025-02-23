Drua Women fall to Brumbies in pre-season trial

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s team experienced a valuable learning opportunity in their first pre-season trial match, falling 52-33 to the Brumbies.

Despite the scoreline, the match served as a crucial test for the team’s new players and provided insight into their response to game-day pressure.

Head Coach Iferemi Rawaqa, who had previously indicated his intention to utilize the trial for player evaluation and rolling substitutions, emphasized that the focus was on observing the team’s performance under real-game conditions rather than the final result.

Article continues after advertisement

The match allowed Rawaqa and his coaching staff to assess the integration of new players into the team’s structure and identify areas for improvement ahead of the upcoming season.