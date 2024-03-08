Drua to sail in any weather

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne earlier this week hoped the hot weather experienced in the west would continue.

However, it may rain tomorrow according to the weatherman.

There were brief showers in Nadi and Lautoka from Wednesday.

Byrne says they’re ready to sail in any weather tomorrow.

“It’s good for everybody the cooler weather it was quite warm the last few days will see what happens between now and then, it’s a nice and cool day today which is great well you know you can’t get everything you want so I think for us as we said doesn’t matter what it is so it’s like whether playing with the wind or playing with the sun at your back.”

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere didn’t take part in the captains run today but he’ll be ok to play tomorrow.

The Drua takes on Crusaders at 1:05pm tomorrow in Lautoka and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD channel.