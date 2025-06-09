Drua to face provincial select in historic pre-season clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have announced a groundbreaking initiative to strengthen ties with domestic rugby, the creation of a pre-season trial match against a Provincial Select XV made up of the best talent from Fiji’s provincial competitions.

The historic fixture will take place on Friday, 6 February 2026, at Churchill Park in Lautoka, marking the first time the Drua will take on a team composed entirely of local provincial stars.

The idea was introduced by Head Coach Glen Jackson, who shared the concept with Fiji Rugby stakeholders and provincial union leaders during the FRU Symposium on 25 August 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

The match will serve as an exciting lead-up to the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific 2026 season, giving fans a rare chance to see Fiji’s finest professional and grassroots players go head-to-head.

Fiji Rugby’s General Manager High Performance, Naca Cawanibuka, said the fixture highlights a strong alignment between the Drua and Fiji Rugby’s shared goal of developing homegrown talent.

Jackson, who will guide the Drua into their fourth Super Rugby Pacific season, said the match is a long-awaited dream finally coming to life.

“It’s been a long time coming, we tried to make it happen last year. I’m glad Fiji Rugby is on board now, and I’d like to thank Master Naca Cawanibuka for leading the charge on this. It’s a big challenge for us, obviously Fiji versus Fiji, but it’s the perfect build-up ahead of facing Moana Pasifika. We’ve got a big pre-season ahead, and we’re hoping the Lautoka and Western community turns up in numbers for what promises to be a great occasion.”

Further details, including ticket prices and match-day information, will be announced in the coming months.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.