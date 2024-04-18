Drua sides fuelled by home crowd

Fijian Drua’s head of commercial and marketing Shane Hussein says the players from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Rooster Chicken Drua Women’s sides are fuelled by the support of the home crowd.

He says the franchise is over the moon right to host their first ever Super W semi-final tomorrow.

Hussein adds says there is genuine adrenaline rush within the Drua franchise and they’re counting on the full support of the home crowd to succeed tomorrow.

“It is an emotional time, we have to temper their emotions a little bit to calm the players down but they know the enormity of the task ahead against a very good Western Force team. Semi-finals are do or die – if you win you’re in for the finals, if you lose you’re out and the players know that so we’re very excited and we’re exhilarated and there’s no better place for it than Suva.”

He says apart from the much anticipated game tomorrow, spectators can look forward to more activities at the venue.

The gates will open at 3pm and the Drua Women will take on Western Force at 4.35pm.

You can also watch the game LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.