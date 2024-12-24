Drua partners with Carve Sunglasses

[Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Drua has announced an exciting new partnership with leading Australian sunglass brand, Carve.

Through Drua’s existing partnership with Jack’s of Fiji, Carve will outfit all Drua Men’s and Women’s players and staff with top-of-the-line Carve sunglasses as they prepare for the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Drua General Manager Commercial Shane Hussein says it’s a great partnership and a valuable addition to the ongoing, wonderful relationship they have with Jack’s of Fiji.

He adds that the men’s and women’s players will not only look great in Carve sunglasses but also enjoy excellent protection from the Western sun, whether they’re heading to training or spending time in the community.

White Room International Director Matt Whyte shared his excitement about the new partnership, saying he is extremely proud to be the sunglass sponsor of the Drua teams for next season.

He adds that Fiji is his second home and that his next trip to Fiji in April will mark his 25th visit.

He says sponsoring the Drua is his way of giving back to a country and people who have been so good to him.