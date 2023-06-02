Drua out for revenge: Thorn

It’s shaping up to be a cracker when the Queensland Reds and Swire Shipping Drua clash tomorrow in the last round of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Reds coach Brad Thorn says both teams are gunning for a win as this will set them up for a spot in the top eight.

Thorn says the last time they played the Drua was in Brisbane – a close game that could have gone either way.

However, he knows the Fijian based team will be out for revenge and also try and qualify for their first ever quarter-final.

“Very exciting team, they can score tries from anywhere, very skillful, big strong men, very physical in defence.”

The former All Black also named all four Fijian players in his starting 15.

Thorn says the local boys have been playing well and they deserve their spot which is based on performance.

He says they have drawn up a plan which the players will need to execute in order to come out victorious.

They play the Drua at 4.35pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.