Drua need your support against the Hurricanes: Nasilasila

Isoa Nasilasila [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Injured Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock Isoa Nasilasila is calling on fans to rally behind the team when they host the Hurricanes in Suva this week.

The towering second-rower, who is currently sidelined with a calf injury sustained in their round three match against the Crusaders says the home crowd is always major boost to the players on the field.

Nasilasila says the Drua will need all the motivation they can get against the Hurricanes, who are currently undefeated this season and sit atop the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific points standings.

He adds the Hurricanes are a different team than the side which lost to the Drua 27-24 last year in Suva.

Nasilasila says the Drua had the advantage of being on a bye last week to recharge their batteries for this week’s clash.

The Drua will host the Hurricanes on Friday at 7:05pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.