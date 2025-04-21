Drua focused on the next job

The Fijian Drua aren’t dwelling on their victory over the Waratahs, with Co-captain Mesulame Dolokoto already turning attention to their next challenge, Moana Pasifika.

Drua and Moana sits at the bottom of the table but with 5 rounds to go they both have a chance to make it to the top 6.

But Dolokoto says the team knows exactly what it needs to do to come out on top this weekend.

“We know we’ve got to execute successfully. Whether it be three, five or seven, we’ve got to come back with points whenever we enter their 22.”

While pleased with the 28–14 result in Lautoka, Dolokoto admitted the team missed opportunities to widen the gap.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on Moana Pasifika at 4.35 pm this Saturday and the match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.





