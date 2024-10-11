Drua focus on growth as pre-season begins

The Fijian Drua began their pre-season training on October 7th, with Head of Athletic Performance Naca Cawanibuka expressing confidence in the squad’s growth and development.

Speaking on the team’s progress, Cawanibuka highlighted that many of the players from the Drua’s inaugural season are now entering their fourth pre-season, an important milestone in their athletic journey.

With the team now entering its fourth year, the focus remains on preparing players both physically and tactically for the challenges ahead.

“You know, a lot of our players now, especially those who were there in the foundation year, this will be their fourth year preparing a pre-season, which is good. You know, the body actually transitions and grows through that time.

He highlighted the potential of the squad, noting that while several players have earned international recognition, many are still early in their professional careers with significant room for growth.