Drua expecting completely different Hurricanes side

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere says tonight’s game will be different from their home win against table-toppers Hurricanes last season.

He says the opponents will have an advantage today due to the overcast conditions and the night game.

Ikanivere adds that last year’s win is behind them and that they have prepared to their best during this week’s training session.

“That win was from last year, and we are in 2024 now and done with 2023. We always come to win, no one prepares to lose. We are here to win tonight, and that’s what we will do.”



Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere

The captain adds that they’ve studied the Hurricanes’ game against the Chiefs last week and hope to deliver a fantastic performance for the home crowd.

The two teams will clash at 7.05pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.