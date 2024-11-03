Drua CEO dismiss speculations on Masi

Speculations on Swire Shipping Fijian Drua center Iosefo Masi departing for a French club in the Top 14 competition has been dismissed by Drua chief executive officer Mark Evans.

Talks of the robust center leaving the club to join Lyon as a potential replacement for Fijian star Semi Radradra is all false says Evans.

He adds that Masi is signed with the Drua, and will remain with the club for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

And with the naming of the side coming up later this month, he says fans can expect Masi’s name to be on the list.

“Let me tell you, right, A, don’t believe everything on social media. Two, he’s under contract and he’s very happy, he’s on contract for 2025.”

Evans says fans and supporters of the Fijian Drua should be vigilant of false news that is usually on social media, but to refer to reliable sources for such speculations.

Masi is expected to bring a lot of excitement and flare to the Drua next season, and is one of the club’s most valuable player.

The 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season will start in February.