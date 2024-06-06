Drua banks on voice of supporters: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says the players will be looking forward to hearing their fans in the background when they take on the Blues on Saturday in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals.

Byrne says the supporters play a crucial role, providing a significant morale boost to the players when they hear their names being cheered from the crowd.

“Our players really look forward to hearing you and it’s easy to hear our supporters, they’re great! I know for those of you staying behind and watching it on the TV, I know our players will take you love and support into Auckland and they will do everything they can for you.”

Article continues after advertisement



Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

He adds the team will come out firing at Eden Park doing what they’re well known for and they will not be backing down easily.

Meanwhile, fifteen of the matchday 23 players named yesterday by coach Byrne featured for the Drua in last season’s quarter-final match.

The Drua and Blues will play at 7.05pm at Eden Park and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.