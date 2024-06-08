Drua attempt clinical approach against Blues

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua need to play a clinical game if they hope to progress to the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals.

With the All Blacks-laden Blues standing in their way ahead of their quarterfinal clash tonight, Drua captain Meli Derenalagi says they cannot afford any lapses in concentration at Eden Park.

“In order to play in this quarterfinal, we just need team work and dedication from every player, the 23 players that will be running onto the field.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Blues host the Drua at Eden Park at 7.05pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

In other quarterfinal matches today, the Hurricanes are currently taking on the Melbourne Rebels while the Brumbies take on the Highlanders at 9:35pm.