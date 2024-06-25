Don’t rely on rumors: Byrne

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne is pleading with fans not to rely on rumors.

Byrne was responding to comments on why Ilaisa Droasese and Melbourne Rebels lock Angelo Smith didn’t make the cut last week due to some visa issues.

The national coach says those spreading the information are not aware of the facts.

Byrne says Droasese traveled with the team to England but had to return due to a family emergency.

He adds Smith chose to stay and pursue his career in Australia.

“Just to put rumors to bed, whoever is spreading that rumor to you just mark their name down that they don’t actually have the facts, just for future reference.”

The Flying Fijians play Georgia next weekend.