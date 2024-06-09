Doge acknowledges Drua fans support

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Mesake Doge credits the support from fans for pushing the team all the way to the quarterfinals in the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Speaking after the season-ending 36-5 loss to the Blues last night, the veteran front rower says the players are disappointed that they couldn’t get the job done in Auckland to reward the loyalty and support of the Drua faithful.

Doge says despite the result, their efforts this year paint a bright picture of what fans can expect next year.

“Our team is a very young team, some are Under-20 players coming in, its just been three years playing in the comp and the boys have rocked up. That’s something I’m really proud of, despite what we have gone through. These boys are very young and for them to show up everyday and train the way they do to try and perform is amazing and I can’t thank them enough.”

Doge is among 18 Fijian Drua players who have been called up by new Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne for three upcoming internationals.



The Flying Fijians will take on the Barbarians on June 22nd at Twickenham Stadium, Georgia on July 5th and the All Blacks on July 20th in San Diego.

Meanwhile in the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals, the Blues host the Brumbies next Friday at 7:05pm while the Hurricanes take on the Chiefs in Wellington next Saturday at 4:35pm.