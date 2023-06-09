Do or die for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi says it’s do or die for them in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final clash with the Crusaders.

Speaking at the Nadi International Airport this morning, Derenalagi says it’s been a good week of training for them as they gear up for their biggest game.

The big number 8 says they know the defending champions will be tough at their home ground however they have nothing to lose in the epic encounter.

Derenalagi says the mood is also high with the team as they left they checked in at the port.

The Drua take on the Crusaders at 7.05pm tomorrow in Christchurch.

The Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals start today with the Blues and Waratahs at 7:35pm.

On Saturday, the Chiefs host the Reds at 4:35pm and Brumbies take on the Hurricanes at 9:35pm.

You can watch the Drua and Crusaders match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.