Devo Babas win Tabadamu 7s

[Source: Supplied]

Viti Roofing Devo Babas are the new champions of the Tabadamu 7s tournament, defeating Wardens 12-7 at Thomson Park in Navua this afternoon.

Devo Babas made an immediate impact, scoring a try just after the kickoff whistle through a well-executed interception and run.

They quickly followed up with a second try, replicating their first score and adding another in the corner from a set piece.

Article continues after advertisement

The match was a tightly contested affair, characterized by strong defensive efforts from both teams.

Wardens mounted a late comeback attempt, scoring a try and adding a skillful conversion in the dying moments.

However, it proved too little too late, and Devo Babas held on for the victory.