Delasau commends grassroots talent as Nailaga wins

Returning after a lapse of four years, Ba rugby has seen some fierce rivalries among its clubs and it was Nailaga that emerged victorious yesterday.

Nailaga overcame a gallant Navala outfit with a last-ditch penalty goal to triumph 13-10 and take home the title.

Ba head coach Vilimoni Delasau who has led the province to greener pastures this season after 26 years as a minor union says yesterday he witnessed grassroots rugby at its finest.

Delasau says they’re setting the platform to premier competitions like the Skipper Cup.

In other club results, Vadravadra edged Vatutavui 16-13 to win the Plate and Bukuya defeated Koroboya 12-0 for the Bowl.