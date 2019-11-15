Home

Daveua, Savu recovering well and ready for Olympics

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 12, 2020 7:25 am
Fijiana 7s rep Reijeli Daveua

Fijiana reps Raijeli Daveua and Asinate Savu is expected to be part of the 2020 Olympics.

The two who were ruled out of Sydney Sevens in Australia earlier this year, due to injuries, are recovering well according to Head Coach Saiasi Fuli.

Fuli says the duo were doing their rehab prior to the COVID-19 restrictions and are currently doing their own personal training.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“They have done their rehab. Before the Marist 7s they have started with their running, stability running, movement, agility running. I can tell it is good for them and can help them recover well.”

Fuli adds he has mapped out a plan to ensure that the girls are ready for the next Olympics.

