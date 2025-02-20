Rugby

Dan McKellar not publicly lobbying for Wallabies job

AAP News

February 20, 2025 2:18 pm

Coach Dan McKellar says he's focusing solely on the Waratahs and not the Wallabies job. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

His steely focus firmly on the NSW Waratahs, Dan McKellar is refusing to express any interest in coaching the Wallabies.

Not publicly, anyway.

After narrowly missing out last year, when Rugby Australia opted for Joe Schmidt to take over from Eddie Jones, McKellar looms as an obvious – and leading – candidate to replace the New Zealander after this year’s Rugby Championship.

Article continues after advertisement

McKellar, though, insists he has had no discussions with RA despite Queensland mentor Less Kiss on Wednesday saying it was common knowledge the governing body had met with all four Australian Super Rugby coaches.

“Have we? That’s news to me,” McKellar said after putting the Waratahs through a gruelling training session on Thursday despite having a bye this weekend.

“I haven’t spoken to ‘Kissy’ in a couple of months but, no, honestly, I’m just cracking on and worrying about the Waratahs.”

McKellar was named as an assistant to Jones before quitting and taking up the head coach at Leicester in the English Premiership last season.

Many viewed his walk-out as a sign of being disgruntled at being overlooked for Schmidt.

Regardless, the 48-year-old former Brumbies Super Rugby AU title-winning coach evolved further during his stint in the UK.

“I think every day in this sort of environment you get better,” McKellar said.

“You learn. We learn off the back (the Waratahs’ last-gasp win over the Highlanders) on Friday night and certainly learn plenty in the UK.

“There’s a lot of things there that happened over the course of that period which you’ll be a better coach, better person, better husband, better dad for, and that’s all really important.

“The reality is most of that I can’t talk to you about, but yeah, I certainly feel like a better coach for any experience.”

Michael Cheika, who coached Australia from 2014 to 2019 and is also in the mix for a return, once said if he was ever offered the Wallabies job he could never turn it down.

McKellar says that’s not necessarily his mindset.

“I’m not expecting to be offered the Wallabies job,” he said.

“I’m at the Waratahs. That’s ‘Cheik’s’ answer. Mine’s obviously different.”

Despite the Waratahs having a round-two bye this weekend, McKellar put his charges through a gruelling training session on Thursday in readiness for a physical encounter with the Fijian Drua on Friday week in Sydney.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii was a conspicuous absentee from training but the coach said the superstar signing was “all good”.

“No, Joe’s fine. Sometimes you’ve got to put the Ferraris in the garage,” McKellar said.

All four Australian sides won their season openers last weekend for the first time since 2001, but McKellar reckons it’s far too early to get carried away and talking about ending New Zealand’s two-decade-long dominance in the competition.

“It’s good to get some momentum early on and see the interest is growing again in Super Rugby – and that’s fantastic,” he said.

“That’s really important to fans, spectators, stakeholders, players and coaches, but it’s round one.

“Let’s see how we’re going in 10 weeks. I don’t like referring to the New Zealand teams or Australian teams. They’re just the ‘opposition’.

“I’d like to think that we’ll be in a position where, if we play well, then we can beat anyone.”

Click Here for Viti Plus link

 

COI seeks access to FICAC documents for witnesses

Malimali takes leave amid inquiry

Drainage and pavement works to enhance Suva bus stand

Seruiratu advocates for equal opportunities

Concerns mount over unqualified specialists

Fiji struggles with workforce issue

Bank dismisses closure rumors

Water back for some, more work ahead

New program bridges job gap

Cabinet approves land reversion

Tax on suki under consideration

Conan O'Brien hopes to 'lift people up' at the Oscars

Drua ready for high-speed battle in Napier

Spotify considers $5.99 premium for extra features, ticket access

Garmin appoints Milind Soman as its brand ambassador

Fiji among 14 to gain from US$156.8m grant

Australia's ANZ's impaired assets rise in the first quarter, shares fall

Salman Khan shoots for Hollywood thriller cameo in Saudi Arabia

Australia in a good Head-space despite shaky Champions Trophy buildup

200 Fijians get skills training

HSBC delays net-zero emissions target by 20 years

Dan McKellar not publicly lobbying for Wallabies job

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, unveils new lifestyles brand As Ever

Rinakama re-signs with Bulldogs

Movie Review: Marvel treads water with ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Trump tells 'dictator' Zelenskiy to move fast or lose Ukraine

Lasaqa earns first start for Highlanders

Tough pools for Tabadamu 7s

Daunivavana returns to ring after heartbreak

A$AP Rocky returns to a life of music, fashion, film and Rihanna with his acquittal

Report: Australian children bypass social media age limits

‘Wicked’ choice: Cynthia Erivo will host the Tony Awards in June

Tamani expected to continue fine form in Vancouver

Netflix 'definitely' eyeing Sunday NFL package

Teen remanded over alleged robbery

Woman to front court for alleged scam

'Help us': Hundreds deported from US held in Panama hotel

Drua aim to break away game curse

Mbappe hat-trick buries Man City to fire Real Madrid into last 16

Randeep Hooda starts dubbing for Sunny Deol starrer Jaat

Ruthless PSG humble Brest 7-0 to seal last-16 spot

Trump says AP will be curtailed at the White House until it changes its style to Gulf of America

Canada refugee claims drop as country issues fewer visas

No one above the law warns Tudravu

Fiji Pearls fall to Tonga in third consecutive defeat

Calls for fairer prices to tackle costs

I'd like to get Drua's attention: Rauluni

Tamavua upgrade key to addressing supply challenges

Flood and rain alerts remain in force

Ali confident of a win this weekend

Seasonal workers to learn smart saving

Russia advances on Ukraine's critical minerals

FNU expands global presence

Liverpool held by Villa but go eight points clear

Dortmund ease into last 16 after scoreless draw with Sporting

No faecal bacteria in Kumbh Mela river, says minister

New Zealand dominate Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy opener

$250,000 cap on voluntary contributions

Community-focused trials to address traffic woes

Trump says he will introduce 25% tariffs on autos, pharmaceuticals and chips

Experts push for Needle-Syringe Program

FICAC witnesses can’t be recalled while Malimali stays

Drua look to upset Hurricanes as both teams seek revival

Chand takes legal action against BCF

Tariffs no problems: Acting PM

Govt to pay Bainimarama $2,000 for filing delays

Labasa Chamber urges review of town arrangement

More support for the survival of sugar industry

SPX notes increase in investor walk-ins

Jackson makes 15 changes to line-up

Alleged rapist remanded

Netanyahu welcomes Fiji’s diplomatic expansion in Jerusalem

Benedict Cumberbatch unexpectedly sideswiped by grief in 'Thing With Feathers' drama

Malimali is still FICAC Commissioner

Western Division under heavy rain warning

Drua women name side for preseason clash

Kuhnemann undergoes ICC testing, awaits fate on action

Orlando City, MF Nico Lodeiro decide to part ways

Canadian investigators find black boxes after Toronto plane crash

Timothee Chalamet channels Bob Dylan with warning about cult-like figures

Jackson focused on selection balance

New winner to be crowned at Tabadamu 7s

Chinese film Nezha 2 becomes highest-grossing animated film globally

Duo convicted in catfishing case

COMPOL directs investigation into alleged assault

Suva FC calls on fans for support against football giants

High turbidity levels disrupt water supply

Cheika meets with Rugby Australia amid Wallabies coaching speculation

Police to beef up visibility on the ground

Fiji takes action to ease economic pressures

Trump says he may meet Putin this month

FBC to revive educational programs

Samsung recycles 4.3 tonnes of Fijian e-waste

Ex-All Blacks assistant joins Western Force program

Relaxed Babar reveals Pakistan’s mindset ahead of Champions Trophy defence

Office overseeing Afghan resettlement in US told to start planning closure

Tougher licensing system on the way

Taylor Swift wins recording artist of the year crown for fifth time

Cabinet approves fund redeployment

Holocaust survivor Marian Turski dies aged 98

New high for tourism numbers

Constitution review much needed: Prasad

Russia agree to restore diplomatic missions

2022 election glitch attributed to human error

Fiji to establish its embassy in Jerusalem

Police chief prioritizes reforms

Telecom companies struggling to keep up with demand

Russia says NATO states can't enforce Ukraine peace

Jackson highlights key areas ahead of Hurricanes clash

Millions needed to fix infrastructure

Malimali to testify again as inquiry nears conclusion

Coach Nanovo confident in Rakuro

Rabuka holds key bilateral talks with German Chancellor

Community engagement vital for Tabadamu 7s

There is favouritism in anti-doping system: Djokovic

Villagers executed in Sudan, activists say

Savusavu BDM office urged to address internal issues

Cabinet approves review and reform of Electoral Laws

Fiji kava exports soar with growing US demand

Fiji Pearls fall to Scotland in second defeat

Investigation into Mock’s death nearly complete

Urgent call made for inquest in Mock’s death

Masi expected to play despite injury scare

COMPOL calls for expedited review of Police Act

Police focus on disrupting illicit drug trade

Good turnout expected at Tabadamu 7s

Short stint for Naikausa in South Korea

Labasa retailers raise concerns over FSC plans

Port delays disrupting business operations

Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18

Revitalizing of sugar industry

Daunivavana set for Rokotuva

Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry lead Team Shaq's All-Star clincher

Work on Water supply restoration ongoing

Hundreds fired at aviation safety agency, union says

At least 10 dead in US floods and heavy rain

FRCS intercepts undeclared ammunition

Police officers allegedly assaulted

CWM gets new CT scan machine

Surge in Fijian seasonal workers in NZ

Samusamuvodre grateful for long-awaited return

Rise in crime against children

Nationwide operation to tackle drug syndicates

New center to combat transnational crime

Suva signs new players ahead of Premier League

Fiji Pearls eye redemption

Land use master plan nears completion

Freed hostages bring signs of life from depths of Gaza tunnels

World Bank trains Pacific health leaders

UK aligns its support to Fiji's NDP

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron found dead at home, police official says

Snowstorm delays Messi's Inter Miami Champions Cup debut

COMPOL dismisses presence of large drug labs

Fiji seeks enhanced defense cooperation with India

Nawaqanitawase undaunted by being centre of attention

'Conclave' named best film at BAFTAs, 'The Brutalist' also honoured

Delta plane flips on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 8

Woman remanded over drug offense

Landowning communities to manage parks

Israel kills Hamas official in southern Lebanon

Barcelona edge Rayo to claim top spot with Lewandowski penalty

2025 BAFTA Film Awards: Who were the winners?

South Africa says silence from US on bid for talks

Focus on road issue not politics, says Seruiratu

Canakaivata backs Drua to come out stronger

New plan to boost government spending efficiency

Deep sea mining gaps flagged

More children diagnosed with heart disease

Tabadamu organizers acknowledge teams’ effort

Calls grow for tougher land use policies

Matai hungry for more after record-breaking jump

Financial strain hinders media transition

Ravalaca plans to go full 10 rounds

Expansion project underway at Nagigi Naag Mandir

838 Land surveys approved

Meta's sub-sea globe-spanning internet cable

Neymar nets first goal since Santos return

MoE cracks down on indiscipline in schools

Fiji Pearls goes down to Samoa in opening match

Tudravu demands better response from officers

Drua and Hurricanes to clash for redemption

Urgent hospital infrastructure revamp underway

Football fans in for a treat this weekend

COI nears final stages

Trump: If it saves the country, it's not illegal

Karan clocks personal best

Blue Water Boxing tickets selling fast

Brazilian youngster Fonseca triumphs at Argentina Open

Students begin tertiary journey

Woods says PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations in a 'very positive place'

Renewable investments for Fiji

Methodist Church and FBC ink deal

Heavy rain alert remains in force

Judge to deliver ruling on duo’s appeal’s case

Bulitavu calls for removal of Koya and Lal from G16 bloc

Israel receives shipment of heavy bombs cleared by Trump

Drua struggles with discipline

Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter Team Up for 'Please Please Please' Redux

Poor planning leads to unspent government funds

Small jobs to raise funds for Tabadamu 7s