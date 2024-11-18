Dakuwaqa joins camp

[Source: Planet Rugby]

Stade Français Paris winger Peniasi Dakuwaqa has joined the Flying Fijians ahead of their final autumn nation series clash against Ireland.

He has been called in to replace Semi Radradra, who copped a three-match ban after receiving a red card in the game against Wales.

Dakuwaqa made his debut for the Flying Fijians earlier this year in a match against Georgia, where he scored two tries.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will face Ireland at 3.10 am this Sunday.