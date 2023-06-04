Crusaders for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Crusaders in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal next weekend.

Following its bonus point 41-17 win over the Queensland Reds at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, the Meli Derenalagi captained side is now seventh on the competition standings.

They will take on the most successful side in Super Rugby history after the Chiefs thumped Western Force 43-19 last night.

Drua coach Mick Byrne says they know what to expect.

“We’ve played the Chiefs at home we know that trip so if that’s where we end up that won’t be a problem for us we’ll get ourselves ready, obviously the game will be tough but the trip to Hamilton we’ve done it this year, we’ve got a good routine we’ll just sit back now and enjoy the win tonight.”

The Drua’s win over the Reds was their first in four meetings.

It was also a proud moment for Byrne and the side as they recorded their first back to back wins and their sixth for the season compared to just two last year.

The Crusaders will host the Drua at 7:05pm on Saturday.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.

Meanwhile in other Super Rugby Pacific results last night, Moana Pasifika upset the Waratahs with a 33-24 win and the Hurricanes edged the Crusaders 27-26.

In other quarterfinal matches next week, the Blues will face the Waratahs on Friday at 7:35pm.

On Saturday, the Chiefs host the Reds at 4:35pm while the Brumbies will meet the Hurricanes at 9:35pm.