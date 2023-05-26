Crucial two rounds for Super Rugby

There is still plenty to play with two rounds remaining of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be closely monitoring the Reds and Highlanders plus the Force versus Rebels games tonight.

At the moment the Drua is 10th on the competition table with 17 points while Highlanders is ninth with 19 and Force have 22 and is eighth on the standings.

If the Force wins tonight on the road then the Drua’s chances of making the top eight looks slim and a win for Highlanders puts them in a good position as well.

However, the Drua will need two bonus point wins against Moana Pasifika tomorrow and Reds next weekend in Suva to maximize their chances of playing in the quarterfinal.

The Drua hosts Moana Pasifika tomorrow at 2:05pm in Lautoka.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.