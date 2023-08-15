Create your own legacy: Derenalagi

Fiji Water Flying Fijians loose-forward Meli Derenalagi is out to write his own story at the Rugby World Cup.

The young Nawaka man is not first from the village to wear the national jumper at a World Cup.

His uncles have done it and one of them, Semisi Naevo, wore the number six jersey at the 2007 World Cup where Fiji made the quarter-finals.

Derenalagi is expected to put on the six jumper this weekend and says he’s proud of his uncle’s achievements but this is his time to shine.

“I can say that all jerseys have a legacy, we’ll just come and like I tell my teammates this is the jersey we don’t own but if we’re given the opportunity to don it so grab it with both hands and create your own story in that jersey.”

The 2015 Rugby World Cup is still fresh in the mind of the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist when he was still at Queen Victoria School.

He watched how Levani Botia and captain Waisea Nayacalevu played in their first World Cup.

The Flying Fijians play France at 7am on Sunday.