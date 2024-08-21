Byrne looks ahead

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has started planning for the future, acknowledging that some veteran players like Waisea Nayacalevu may not be around for the next Rugby World Cup.

Byrne says it is important to bring in fresh talents for the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup campaign, mentioning players like Inia Tabuavou and young Naitasiri hooker Kavaia Tagivetaua.

The inclusion of new faces like Tabuavou and Tagivetaua signals Byrne’s commitment to building a squad capable of sustaining high-performance levels as they look beyond the current World Cup cycle.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve got to find out sooner than later and give them the opportunity, not so much us, but them the opportunity to find out about themselves around this level of rugby.”

Byrne adds he knows of players who are 34 or 35 years of age and not able to perform like they would in younger days.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will take on Manu Samoa this Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the game on the FBC Sports Channel.