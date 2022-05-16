Byrne impressed with young Drua leader

Meli Derenalagi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne has commended the leadership of Captain Meli Derenalagi.

The young Nawaka, Nadi chief is starting to mature in his role as a leader that has not gone unnoticed.

Byrne says he’s impressed with Derenalagi’s leadership and work ethic, especially against Moana Pasifika on the weekend.

“We regrouped under the skipper’s leadership there and came back and I’ll just say I know he’s sitting here with me and he’ll probably be embarrassed but I thought his last 10 minutes was outstanding.”



Meli Derenalagi

The Drua takes on the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Friday at 7:05pm.

The Derenalagi captained side is 11th on the standings with 11 points and the Crusaders sit in third place with 43.



Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne

Our Drua’s last match is against the Chiefs at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 28th of this month.