New VP for Fiji FA

Naziah Ali-Krishna [File Photo]

The Fiji Football Association will have a new Vice President after tomorrow.

At its annual congress just before the Digicel Fiji FACT, Naziah Ali-Krishna will become the new VP West.

She is contesting the vacant position and is unopposed.

Ali-Krishna has been instrumental in development of the women’s game in the country, working with seasoned VP, Susan Wise.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says all other committee positions remain unopposed.



Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf [File Photo]

This includes the likes of finance and disciplinary committees amongst others.

The Fiji FACT kicks off at 12:30pm tomorrow with Nadi playing Nadroga.

Rewa will start their campaign against Navua at 2:30pm.

Lautoka and Ba battles at 4:30pm and the last game tomorrow sees Labasa host Nasinu at 7pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these games on Mirchi FM.