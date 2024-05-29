Four for Buna in big win

[Source: Oceania Rugby/Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana 15s center Atelaite Buna scored four tries as they walloped Papua New Guinea 85-6 in their second Oceania Women’s Championship match in Brisbane, Australia.

Buna was moved to center by coach Moses Rauluni and lived up to expectations with three tries in the second half.

The PNG team couldn’t keep up with the Fijians throughout the match.

PNG only managed to convert a penalty on either side of the half but this was their best performance against Fiji in three years.

It took the Fijiana just four minutes to get their first try to vice captain Merewai Cumu.

By the 35th minute, the Fijians have crossed PNG’s line six times with a double to captain Karalaini Naisewa.

Other tries in the first spell were scored by Buna, Iris Verebalavu and Asinate Serevi.

Fiji was a bit casual on a number of occasions following some unforced passes, loose carries and poor decision-making and was leading 40-3 at the break.

Buna started the try scoring spree just three minutes into the second half despite some brave defensive effort from PNG.

She competed her hat-trick nine minutes later before adding another shortly after.

Winger Merewairita Neivosa also got her name on the scoresheet in the one sided affair and it was a special moment for Repeka Tove who ran in to score the Fijiana’s 11th try in her debut.

Adita Milinia came off the bench to register the team’s 12th try and Sulita Waisega sealed the big win with another in the 78th minute.

The Fijiana faces Samoa in the final match on Sunday at 8pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.